Kenyan Senior Cop burn to death following house fire—-Pic just for illustration purposes

A senior sergeant of the Administration Police based in Siaya was burnt to death and several properties destroyed following a fire that broke out on Thursday morning.

Siaya county commissioner Mohammed Barre confirmed the incident in a statement.

The Citizen Digital reported that the fire started at around 8.40am in the deceased officer’s house which was at the furthest end and was fast spreading towards other houses.

According to aye witnesses, efforts to reach the house in order to rescue the officer failed since the house had already been engulfed in flames and fire brigade from Siaya county was called in to put off the fire.

It is reported that the officer was alone in the house at the time of the incident The County Commissioner added that the real cause of the fire which left adjacent houses seriously destroyed has not been established.

The remains of the deceased have been taken to the county referral hospital in Siaya town awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, investigations have commenced to establish what caused the fire.