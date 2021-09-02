NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-At least 14 people have now died in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania following the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Eight of the victims were in New York City, and include a two-year-old boy. Some died when they became trapped in flooded basements.

More deaths are expected in Philadelphia where officials have reported “multiple fatalities,” without giving further details.

In New Jersey, five people died in the same apartment complex in the city of Elizabeth.

Officials are asking residents to check on their neighbours as the clean-up effort gets underway..

Some people were trapped in flooded basements; one body was retrieved from a vehicle.

According to BBC, footage showed water pouring into subway stations and people’s homes.

Almost all New York subway lines are closed and non-emergency vehicles are banned from the city’s roads.

Many flights and trains out of New York and New Jersey have been suspended.

Meanwhile, the governors of New York and New Jersey declared a state of emergency.