Martha Lunji no more

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been dealt with yet another heavy blow as it has lost one of their officials, Martha Lunji, who until her death was the parliamentarian for Nkhotakota North East constituency.

Confirming the death on his Facebook page, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo said Lunji Chanjo died at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Lunji was also Chief Whip for the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

She also served as Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation in the Peter Mutharika Administration from 2019 to 2020.

This year, Parliament has also lost four other legislators including Lingson Belekanyama, Jacqueline Chikuta and John Chikalimba who died of Covbid-19.