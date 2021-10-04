Malawi’s m𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 against Tonse Alliance government’s punitive 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–Minibus operators have reiterated their stand in regards to tollgates fees which are expected for roll-out this month saying they will not comply with the charges.

Earlier, government had withheld the commissioning to finalize procedures for the roll-out including the fees whose cheapest fee is 1 700 kwacha per vehicle passing the tollgate.

However, according to MIJ Online, secretary general of Minibus Owners Association of Malawi Coaxley Kamange has said that minibus operators will not comply with the fees as they are on the high side.

Kamange has also asked government to consider removing the fuel levy fee before rolling out the toll gate fees.

At the moment, negotiations are still underway.

Meanwhile, Williams Banda spokesperson for Ministry of Finance has said government will announce its stand on the matter once all is finalized.

Among others, at a time of passing through a toll payment point, light vehicles will pay K1 700 and K3 400 for minibuses and pickups, K5, 100 for vehicles with between 17 to 31 passengers’ capacity with two to five tonnes, K8 000 for vehicles with 10 tonnes capacity while for abnormal load vehicles, they will be required to pay K20, 000.