What: 2021 Africa Investment Forum Market Days

Who: The African Development Bank and Africa Investment Forum founding partners

When: 1-3 December 2021

Where: Abidjan (hybrid event)

The Africa Investment Forum will hold its 2021 Market Days in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire from 1-3 December 2021 in a hybrid format. This year there will be boardroom sessions in Abidjan, while other attendees will participate virtually.

The theme, Accelerating transformative investments in Africa, reflects the urgent need to attract greater inflows of private capital into business and investment across Africa, a need sharpened since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many opportunities to be showcased at the 2021 Market Days can drive Africa’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Discussions will focus on agriculture and agro-processing; energy and climate; health; ICT and telecommunication; and industrialization and trade. These are all sectors prioritized under the Africa Investment Forum’s Unified Response to Covid-19 initiative, launched in 2020.

Boardroom sessions, where deals are finalized, will feature projects that: (1) are women-led; (2) are in Africa’s creative industries; and (3) promote financial, economic, and social sustainability.

A flagship initiative of the African Development Bank, the Forum was launched in 2018 with seven other founding partners: Africa 50; the Africa Finance Corporation; the African Export-Import Bank; the Development Bank of Southern Africa; the Trade and Development Bank; the European Investment Bank; and the Islamic Development Bank.

Source African Development Bank Group