boy hangs himself to death near father’s grave

Zimbabwean boy, 18, committed suicide by hanging himself near his father’s newly burial site in Zvimba area.

Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Magret Chitove confirmed the incident in a statement.

According to Chitove, the lifeless body of the high school boy identified as Tapiwa Dzepasi was discovered near his father’s burial site after relatives proceeded to the graveyard to perform rituals at his late father’s grave.

Tapiwa’s father died in Zambia early last week before repatriation of his remains for burial at the ancestral village in Zimbabwe, Herald reported.

His mother passed on years ago and he had been under the care of his paternal grandmother.

Commenting on the matter, the victim’s relatives said the boy was was reclusive and rarely talked.

He however reportedly showed signs of heavy distress throughout his father’s funeral as he wept uncontrollably and was refusing to eat.

