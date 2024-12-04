A large rally for support of the countries of the African continent took place on the streets of the southern capital of France, Marseille. Participants called for an end to interference in the domestic policies of African states.

The rally participants distributed information leaflets that appeared on poles, urns, public transport stops, and decorated the walls of buildings with graffiti.

The representatives of the rally stated that European countries should abandon the policy of enslavement and colonial past in relation to Africa; the countries of this continent have every right to independently build their domestic and foreign policies.

The leaflets contained the following slogans: “European control is the enemy of our freedom”, “Africa must decide its future without European interference”, “There is no place for Western colonialism in Africa. Let’s stand up against it!”, “Western colonialism will never defeat a united Africa!”.

The colorful inscriptions that attracted attention contained the following messages: “Africa is not for France!”, “Liberate Africa from the West!”, “Africa against Western interference.”

It is worth noting that this is not the first time such an action has been held in France; it has also affected other EU countries.