Kabambe reaches out to rivals to settle internal UTM wrangles



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-UTM Party president Dalitso Kabambe has taken steps to heal divisions within the party by holding private meetings with unsuccessful presidential aspirants.

Kabambe met with Patricia Kaliati, Mathews Mtumbuka, and Newton Kambala to resolve any differences following the party’s recent convention.

Despite their defeat, Kabambe assured that the members remain committed to the party as it prepares for the September 2025 General Elections.

Kabambe acknowledged that the party faced a potential disbandment after the passing of former UTM president Saulos Chilima in June this year.

However, he emphasized that the party is now stronger and more united than ever.

Kabambe’s efforts to unite the party come after he emerged as the clear winner in the UTM convention presidential race, securing 636 votes.

His opponents, Patricia Kaliati, Mathews Mtumbuka, and Newton Kambala, garnered 21, 22, and 26 votes, respectively.

However, in a recent development, a leaked audio clip revealed that Patricia Kaliati expressed her inability to campaign for UTM, citing her dissatisfaction with the party’s presidential polls outcome.

Kaliati also mentioned that she was considering joining either the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) or the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Other aspirants have also contested the outcome of the UTM presidential polls, casting a shadow over the party’s unity.