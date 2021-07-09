Martha Chikuni has died

The body of late Martha Chikuni, who was the Head of Media Marketing at State Residences, will be laid to rest at Misesa Cemetery in Blantyre on Sunday.

Chikuni died at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre on Friday July 9, 2021.

Vigil is taking place at Bvumbwe in Thyolo district.

MISA Malawi, a media watch dog, said in statement that it is deeply shocked and saddened with the untimely death of the Head of Media Marketing at State Residences.

According to MISA Malawi, she was one of the pioneer news anchors and reporters at Television Malawi (TVM), now MBC TV.

The statement says during her time at TVM, Chikuni mentored the then up and coming journalists.

“After leaving TVM, Chikuni served the country as a diplomat in Washington DC.

“In her role at the State Residences, she worked closely with media practitioners. She dedicated her life to the service of the country. Her passion for the media sector will remain in our hearts,” reads the statement.

State House Press Office said President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is equally deeply saddened by her passing and conveys his condolences to the bereaved family and to all Malawians who enjoyed watching her as she communicated and marketed the President’s policies and government’s agenda, for the good all Malawians.

Writing on his Facebook page, Information Minister Gospel Kazako said late Chikuni was a fine, hardworking and friendly personality who had an open heart for all.