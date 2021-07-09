Martha Chikuni has died

The State House had confirmed the death of Martha Chikuni, State House Press Officer and daughter to Radio Personality and Malawi Ambassador to various Missions Lucius Chikuni.

Government spokesperson and Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako, has confirmed about her demise through his post on his Facebook page seen by The Maravi Post.

Kazako said he had confirmed with Martha’s father, revered retired veteran media practitioner Lucius Chikuni, about her demise today.

“Like all of us, he is heartbroken. Martha was a fine, hardworking, and friendly personality who had an open heart for all. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” he said in his post on his Facebook page.

Malawi social media is in shock going by the messages. Even Political foes are praising her openness and willing to respect those with opposing views.

The Maravi post has learned burial will be this coming Sunday.