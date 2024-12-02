Minor Hotels to Debut in Zimbabwe with the Launch of Anantara Stanley & Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 2 December 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-Minor Hotels, an international hotel owner, operator and investor with more than 550 hotels in 56 countries in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and the Americas, announces the upcoming addition to its portfolio in Africa – Anantara Stanley & Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel. A debut for both Minor Hotels and Anantara Hotels & Resorts in Zimbabwe, the property complements The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara to complete an unparalleled Victoria Falls offering with luxury accommodation on both sides of the Zambezi River.

Marking a significant step in the Minor Hotels expansion strategy in Africa, Anantara Stanley & Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel will become the seventh Anantara property in Africa and its Indian Ocean islands when it joins the portfolio on 1st December this year. This addition will be closely followed by Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp in Zambia, scheduled to open in mid-2025, with the launch of these two properties representing the next exciting steps in the mission of Minor Hotels to grow its footprint on the continent and bring pioneering hospitality to travellers all over the globe.

Located in a picturesque conservation area just a 15-minute drive from Victoria Falls, the hotel is an intimate 16-key all-suite property. Each room can be configured as a double or twin and two sets of suites are interconnected to create private two-bedroom accommodation, ideal for families. Facilities include a gourmet restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the dining room, on the terrace, or in the gardens. The hotel’s lounge and bar serve a wide selection of beverages from teas and coffees to beers, wines, and cocktails. A garden swimming pool with shaded loungers allows easy relaxation while complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel keeps every guest connected.

The hotel is family friendly and offers guests a range of activities for all ages, both at the hotel and around Victoria Falls. A UNESCO World Heritage Site and Natural Wonder of the World, the planet’s largest sheet of falling water offers endless opportunities for sightseeing and adventure. These include boat trips to swim in Devil’s Pool at the edge of the falls, zip-lining across Batoka Gorge, helicopter flights over the falls and spray, and wildlife-spotting sunset cruises on the Zambezi. Guests can also enjoy game drives and a black rhino conservation experience at the nearby Victoria Falls Private Game Reserve, starting from the hotel’s view overlooking an active waterhole. Activities can be organised through the concierge desk while complimentary transfers between the hotel, Victoria Falls town, Victoria Falls International Airport, and Harry Mwanga Nkumbula International Airport make arrival, departure, and exploration straightforward.

“We are excited to announce the addition of a second Anantara property at Victoria Falls, showcasing our dedication to growing our luxury Anantara brand in Africa,” commented Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of parent company Minor International. “An elegant boutique hotel in a strategic location close to one of Southern Africa’s most iconic attractions, Anantara Stanley & Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel embodies our commitment to deliver peerless hospitality and distinctive experiences in the world’s most desirable locations.”

Anantara Hotels & Resorts has an existing portfolio of over 50 properties across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the Indian Ocean and Africa, with a strong pipeline of further hotels and resorts under development, including in new destinations such as Saudi Arabia and Brazil. Anantara provides unforgettable journeys that encourage guests to immerse themselves in the places, people and stories that make each destination extraordinary and unique, all while staying in unrivalled comfort where every need is anticipated.

Minor Hotels currently operates 27 hotels and resorts in nine countries in Africa, across its Anantara, Avani, NH and Elewana Collection brands, including Avani Victoria Falls Resort in Zambia, the closest hotel to the Falls, and NH Johannesburg Sandton Hotel which launched earlier this year representing the brand’s debut on the continent.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Minor Hotels.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global hospitality group operating over 550 hotels, resorts and residences in 56 countries, pursuing its vision of crafting a more passionate and interconnected world. As a hotel owner, operator and investor, Minor Hotels fulfils the needs and desires of today’s global travellers through its diverse portfolio of eight hotel brands – Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks and Tivoli – and a collection of related businesses. Minor Hotels is rapidly accelerating its global growth ambitions, aiming to add more than 200 hotels by the end of 2026.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, and participates in the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

For more information, please visit minor hotels.com and connect with Minor Hotels on Facebook and LinkedIn.

The post Minor Hotels to Debut in Zimbabwe with the Launch of Anantara Stanley & Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)