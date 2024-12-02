TagsEmmerson Mnangagwa

Tag: Emmerson Mnangagwa

Politics

Nepotistic Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa includes son Kudakwashe into new cabinet

Lloyd M’bwana - 0
Politics

‘The Crocodile’ Emmerson Mnangagwa secures Zimbabwe Presidency’ second term

Lloyd M’bwana - 0
Law and order

Mnangagwa fires Zimbabwe High court judge Thompson James Mabhikwa over nudity

Maravi Post Reporter - 0
Malawi

“I am better than Emmerson Mnangagwa”- dares Zimbabwe opposition leader Chimisa

Maravi Post Reporter - 0
Regional

Zimbabwe: Chaos at opposition party rally turns deadly

Maravi Post Reporter - 0
Regional

SA speaks on crises in Mozambique, Zimbabwe

MaraviPost - 0
Human Rights

Hundreds Zimbabwean killed over President Mnangagwa regime’s poor leadership protest

Lloyd M’bwana - 0
Business

After Robert Mugabe Zimbabwe’s currency has fallen to 35,000,000,000,000,000 per 1USD

MaraviPost - 2
Politics

Zimbabwe’s Coup Plotter ex-army chief Constantino Chiwenga sworn in as VP

Maravi Post Reporter - 0
Politics

Questions & Answers: Mnangagwa, the army and Zimbabwe’s future

Special Absalom - 0
Regional

How An African Dictator ‘Mugabe’ Fell From Grace

Maravi Post Reporter - 0
Politics

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa starts with cabinet that does not impress anyone, Drops Education Minister After Public Outcry

Ufulu - 0
Politics

Zimbabwe: Emmerson Mnangagwa names top military officers in new cabinet

Ufulu - 0
Politics

Grace Mugabe accuses rival Emmerson Mnangagwa of plotting to overthrow her husband’s Government

Maravi Post Reporter - 0
