Times TV Presenter rebuked for indecency

I also want the women to dress modestly, with decency and propriety, adorning themselves, not with elaborate hairstyles or gold or pearls or expensive clothes, but with good deeds, appropriate for a woman who professes to worship God. 1 Timothy 2:9-10

In the path to democratic freedom in Malawi, as a member of the women’s caucus calling for change, among the ideals were a variety of freedoms. Among them was the freedom to dress in the way we want, including donning mini-skirts, trousers for women, long hair for men, and others. Obviously, such freedoms come with responsibilities. Sometimes we get this, but oftentimes we, to our peril get it wrong. As for dressing to win it, very prudent is he or she who always errs towards dressing for success.

While many may charge that as one gets older, one tends to be critical, and therefore not in sync with the youth, however, just like the way one dressed in the one-party rule was important for getting a job or promotion, and other ladder-climbing activities, the rules are still the same in democratic Malawi. There is still a time for the business attire, a time for smart-casual, a time for casual, and most definitely a time for wearing a golf suit or swimsuit.

When one mixes any one of these models, it could cause embarrassment or sometimes removal from an event or venue. A heated debate erupted when a picture of a television announcer on one of the television stations in Malawi was posted on social media. Some of the male colleagues enjoyed seeing plumply-thighed female announcer, clad in a miniskirt; others blamed the producer and other critics weighed in on what to do with the errant employees of the station.

In one lame defense, it was reported that the program is aired after 11 p.m. This does not hold much water because although the excuse presupposes that baring of a woman’s thigh is fine for the audiences after that late house. The explanation, however, does not consider two things. The first is that even at that late hour the audience watching the show may be mixed (male and female, a family of husband, wife, grown sons, and daughters).

But most importantly, the explanation fails to wipe away the distraction the bare thighs had on the message that was being relayed in the show. Who is the audience? Is it only male, or both male and female? As consumers of information, viewers have the option to switch channels when a presenter is relaying information they do not agree with; but viewers can also switch channels when a presenter does not appeal to them.

Television presenters should be trained to dress for success. Outlined below are seven ways to dress for success in the workplace, not just on television.

1. Dress modestly; do not bejewel yourself in a way that makes the jewelry sparkle into the camera.

2. Follow the dress code; almost every company has a dress code. No bikinis, shorts, flip-flops, golf, or sweat pants (unless you work in a gym).

3. Be conservative and keep it professional and simple; take care to mix the colors appropriately.

4. Exercise your virtue, don’t be just another pretty face. Create your brand. My friend Jane Ansah once told me she never wears jeans to the office; since that day I’ve made it a rule never to wear jeans to any workplace environment. I also wear a (summer and winter version) scarf around my neck as often as I can. This is brand-setting.

5. Know the audience you are dressing for. On this, my sons always recall that when they visited their grandpa in Maoni, their shirts had to be tucked into their trousers.

6. Do not wear anything that is revealing. Women should watch how much cleavage or thighs they are showing. When a revealing outfit is worn, it has the potential to distract the audience from the message.

7. Always remember to wear a smile.

To avoid the bare thigh scenario, perhaps Malawi television stations should take a leaf from the west of either only showing the presenter from the waist up; alternately, when a presenter is shown the full-body, to ensure that the females are wearing knee-length dresses or pants suits.