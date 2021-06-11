Pangolin: one of the the endangered wildlife animals in Malawi and across the world

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has today convicted a Chinese national, Yun Hua Lin, for wildlife related offences.

Lin, is believed to be a kingpin, of an international gang that deals in wildlife products.

He has been found guilty on two charges; possession of wildlife products and money laundering.

He becomes part of a long list of Chinese nationals who have been convicted or on trial for wildlife offences in Malawi.

His arrest in August 2019, after a three month hunt, was hailed as a breakthrough in the fight against wildlife crimes in Malawi.

The judgement today was delivered by Justice Violet Chipao who started the case when she was Chief Resident Magistrate before her promotion as judge.

The court has also acquitted co-accused Jimmy Mkwezalamba from all charges.

Chipao is expected to deliver her sentence on July 19,2021.

Poaching has decimated the world elephant population, which slumped in Africa from several million at the turn of the 19th century to around 400,000 in 2015.

According to conservation group WWF, as much as 60 percent of all elephant deaths can be blamed on poaching.

There is a huge demand in Asia for elephant tusks, rhino horns and other animal parts for their purported medicinal properties.

Authorities believe Lin-Zhang has been operating in Malawi — a landlocked southeast African country surrounded by Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia — for at least a decade.