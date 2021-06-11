A man has on Thursday died in Mzimba district due to excessive drinking of beer.

According to report from sources privy the incident, the man, who was identified as Mackleen Wilikani, went drinking with his friend. After taking too much of the substance, the two decided to go to a nearby stream to take a bath as one way of getting rid of the drunken state they were in.

However, after bathing themselves, they wanted to come out of the stream and return home. It is at this point that Wilikani failed to come out of the same while his friend managed to do so. After waiting for some time, the friend decided to leave the scene and report the matter to his village members.

Upon receiving the news, the members rushed to the stream and found Wilikani stiIl in unconscious state. At this point, they decided to rush him to Bwengu Health Centre where he was pronounced dead.

A medical examination conducted on his body indicated that Wilikani died of suffocation due to failure to breathe.

Meanwhile, Police in the district advise imbibers in the country to avoid going to streams or rivers to bathe or cross the same whenever they are drunk.

Wilikani, 27, hailed from Kiskombe Village, Traditional Authority Mtwalo, in the district.