At least 20 Muslims have died and 50 others injured following a bus crash in Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province on Friday, June 11, 2021.

The bus ferrying the pilgrims coming back from a religious festival dashed into a ditch during the early morning in the Karkh area of Khuzdar district.

According to the Pakistani security official in the area, the bus was overloaded with some passengers traveling on the roof of the prior to the accident.

Commenting on the incident, the Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Bashir Ahmed said the victims were returning to Dadu, a district in the neighboring southern Sindh province, after visiting a shrine of a Sufi saint, Reuters reported.

Ahmed added that all the dead were male and paramilitary forces and soldiers were sent to help the survivors.

Other reports indicated that at least 10 of the injured being treated at Khuzdar district hospital were in serious condition and the death toll could increase.

Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws. Last month, a bus overturned on a highway in the southern district of Sukkur, killing 13 passengers and injuring 29 others.

The latest bus accident happened days after at least 65 passengers were killed in a horrific collision of two trains in the southern town of Ghotki in the Sindh province.