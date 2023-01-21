Nankhumwa accuses Chakwera’s Tonse of duping farmers through AIP

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Leader of Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa has asked President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government to repay back farmers money amounting to MK30,000 by January 27, 2023 which they collected in Affordable Input Program (AIP).

Nankhumwa told Maravipost on Friday in an interview that Chakwera Tonse government should pay back the money that has been collected from the farmers without giving them fertilizer.

The opposition leader disclosed that many households do not have enough food for survival arguing that its sad to hear that government is demanding MK30,000 from poor farmers and never give them the required commodity.

Nankhumwa dares Chakwera on AIP

Nankhumwa observes, “This is a first time in history of fertilizer subsidy where government collects money from poor people without giving them commodity.

“For a long time we have been told that government is working to purge out middlemen from the AIP why is the same government now behaving like the same middlemen it wanted to remove, government should just come in an Open and say AIP has clashed”.

He noted further, “It is very sad that government terminate FISP without proper planning for the AIP as the number of beneficiaries keeps on decreasing”.

AIP is facing a lot of challenges this year as every Member of Parliament is suppose to get transportation for the inputs to his or her constituency using their pockets.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...