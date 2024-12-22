“NAP condemns brutal killing of Police Officer Benjamin Nyirenda: Calls for Justice, Peac, Unity

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s civil rights group National Advocacy Platform (NAP) strongly condemns the brutal killing of Police Officer Benjamin

Nyirenda.

The late Nyirenda was hacked to death in the line of duty at Chiponde Border in Mangochi.

In a press statement issued on Saturday and signed by NAP Chairperson and National Coordinator Benedicto Kondowe and Baxton Nkhoma respectively said Police Officer Nyirenda’s killing is unacceptable and uncalled for.

NAP statement adds in part, “Officer Nyirenda’s tragic death while discharging his professional responsibilities is a heinous act that offends the principles enshrined in the Constitution of Malawi, particularly the sanctity of life and the inherent dignity of every individual.

“This despicable act violated his fundamental right to life and dignity, depriving his family, community, and

the nation of a dedicated officer committed to promoting peace and security”.

NAP adds, “The loss of Officer Nyirenda is not only a devastating blow to his immediate family but also to the entire police fraternity and the nation at large.

“It weakens the critical mission of law enforcement officers who work tirelessly to maintain peace

and order in our country”.

NAP theregore calls Malawi Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation, apprehend those responsible,

and ensure they face justice.

“We urge the judiciary to impose severe penalties upon conviction to deter would-be offenders and demonstrate that such acts of lawlessness have no place in our society.

“We appeal to all Malawians to embrace coexistence and resolve disputes through constructive

dialogue rather than violence,” urges NAP.

The grouping observes, “The ongoing land wrangle at Chiponde underscores the need for proactive conflict resolution mechanisms.

“This incident serves as a grim reminder of the fragility of peace and the urgent need for collective efforts to

uphold the rule of law”

NAP stands in solidarity with the police and the community in mourning Officer Munthali and commits to advocating for a peaceful and just society.

NAP appeal, “We call upon the Peace and Unity Commission to intensify peacebuilding initiatives, particularly as the signs of a volatile environment ahead of the 2025 elections become increasingly evident.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Benedicto Kondowe

Baxton Nkhoma

NAP CHAIRPERSON

NAP NATIONAL COORDINATOR