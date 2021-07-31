TOKYO-(MaraviPost)-San Marino finally won a medal at the Olympic games after 61 of trying.

Alessandrа Perilli, а 33-year-old trap shooter, made her country proud after winning a bronze medal at the Olympics.

It was the first medal for San Marino in their 61-year Olympic history after this week, 0.003% of the entire population of San Marino have won an Olympic medal.

Perilli won the bronze at the Asaka Shooting Range on Wednesday, July 28, Daily Mail reports.

The gold medal was awarded to Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova of Slovakia, while Kayle Browning of Team USA took the silver in the same category.

This was the shooter’s second attempt to conquer the Olympics and her country’s 25th appearance at the Games.

And since San Marino has a population of only 33,860, Perilli’s success makes it the smallest country to ever win an Olympic medal.

The first time San Marino appeared at the summer Olympic Games was in 1960, in Italy.

Since their Olympic debut, the country has competed in 14 summer and 10 winter Games.A historical moment!

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Team San Marino has four other athletes, including trap shooter Gian Marco Berti, judoka Paolo Persoglia, swimmer Arianna Valloni, and wrestler Myles Amine.