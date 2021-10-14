ONDO STATE-(MaraviPost)-Men of the Ondo State Police Command on Tuesday arrested 26-year-old Godwin Matthew for killing his father over chicken meal.

The incident occurred at the Ala Area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The suspect was said to have killed his father, Audu Mathew, after an argument over the chicken meal.

In a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, on Tuesday evening, the incident happened on September 9, 2021, and the suspect had confessed to the crime after he was arrested.

The suspect’s mother reported the matter at the Ala Police Divisional Headquarters, leading to his arrest.

The statement reads, “One Mrs Christiana Audu Matthew said that her son Godwin Matthew, 26-years-old left home with his father to the family’s farm but later discovered that the young man had macheted his father to death.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect stated that on 9th September 2021, his late father directed him to kill a chicken for his brother, one Emmanuel Audu for his entertainment.

Meanwhile, it was only the chicken head that was given to him and this made him to kill his father.”

According to Mrs. Odunlami, the suspect had been charged to court.