Nankhumwa patrolling vendors

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Leader of Opposition in Malawi Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has dared President Lazarus Chakwera’s petty local and international trips which are wasting taxpayers money.

Nankhumwa has also requested President Chakwera to explore actionable strategies to mitigate the social and economic impacts of fuel price increase.

Nankhumwa who is also opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) made the call after touring some places in Blantyre City to assess prices of various commodities.

In his interview with the press Nankhumwa said the recent fuel price hike has left most Malawians, who are already struggling to make ends meet, more miserable.

“The 100 thousand Kwacha non-taxable bracket is now a mockery as it has been eroded following the increase in fuel pump prices. I ask the president to fulfill his campaign promises,” said Nankhumwa.

He then appealed to Chakwera to reduce the number of local and international trips observing that other trips could handled by his aids, ministers and vice .

Almost daily Chakwera is on move blowing taxpayers money without remorse amid social-economic ills affecting Malawians since he assumed power in July 2020.