Nomads reserve into Kavina Trophy’s round of 16

…..Kabudula FC 4-6 Wanderers RSV

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Mighty Mukuru Wanderers RSV FC displayed fascinating game over Kabudula FC as they emerge 6-4 winners to qualify to the round of 16 in the MK13 million King Kavina Trophy at Mponela-Dowa on Sunday.

Touring the Central Region for the first time, the young nomads approached the game with much aggression than Kabudula who seemed to have been giving much respect.

Samson Banda broke the deadlock for nomads at 5th minute.

At 12th minute Anthony Badele scored in his own net after failing to clear the ball.

Wallence Adam scored the third goal at 15th minute and the whistle for the recess was blown.

After the recess talk, Kabudula came a changed side as they ignited fire, no wonder they got a goal with only 3 minutes into the game.

But the visitors replied so quickly at 48th minute through Blessings Saiti from a spot kick.

Kabudula who are not playing in any formal league in the central region kept pressing through Diem Mangala, Lonjezo Kajedula. The team’s effort was answered at 72nd minute when Diem Mandala fulfilled his brace.

As it was thought the match would end like that, it wasn’t to be as Felix Kamenya extended the lead for Wanderers FC at 77th minute, and Massa Kapachika replied again for Kabudula at 82nd minute.

Bob Mpinganjira Jnr came off the bench to score at 84th minute for Ekhaya Wanderers RSV FC, however Lonjezo Kajudula captain of Kabudula scored the fourth goal for his team and soon the match was ended.

After the match Bob Mpinganjira head coach for Wanderers RSV FC said the match was tough, though his boys showed highly spirited performance.

Mpinganjira observes that complacency resulted the team to concede the four goals hence vowed to prepare well for the round of 16.

Team manager for Kabudula Isaac Chigwale acknowledged the defeat but hailed his boys for the beautiful display against giants who play in the Southern Regions’ Thumps Up Premier League.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers RSV FC have joined Madisi United FC and MP Roma on the list of the teams qualified to the round of 16, and 25 goals have been scored in 3 matches so far.

32 teams are competing on a knock out basis in the trophy, the winner will walk home with MK3.5 million, runners up MK2 million, third placed MK1 million and 4th placed MK750, 000.

