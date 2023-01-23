NYNCC dates Malawi media on cage free farming

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s National Youth Network on Climate Change (NYNCC) has engaged Malawi media on cage free campaign and animal welfare for effective reporting.

NYNCC observes that promotion of cage free chicken farming is inline with international protocols on animal welfare right.

According to NYNCC, animals have rights to their own life, to be free and not property (not to be used as food, clothes, research, pets, entertainment) hence promotion of cage free farming particularly on chicken which are consumed and reared extensively.

NYNCC National Coordinator Dominic Nyasulu emphasized the need for the media to be on forefront in advancing animal welfare hence the training.

Malawi media dared on cage free farming

Nyasulu observes also that animal including chickens have freedom from hunger, thirst, discomfort, pain, injury, disease, fear, distress and to express normal behavior.

“But what we see now is different. Cage free chicken farming have a number of benefits including quality meat production.

“We want Malawi society to embrace the model for international markets of our animals. This is the reason we want the media to report effectively on cage free animal farming,” says Nyasulu.

In his presentation on National Livestock Development Policy and Animal Welfare, Dr. Julius Chulu, Ministry of Agriculture’s Director of Animal Health and Livestock Development disclosed that the department is working tirelessly to make sure that animal welfare is supported.

Dr. Chulu observes that the development of the Animal Welfare Guidelines (Livestock, Working Animals and Companion Animals) is a landmark step in the Ministry of Agriculture, aims to improve the standard of animal welfare in Malawi.

“The Guidelines are a voluntary code to outline the responsibility of all animal owners and managers to ensure at least minimum standards of welfare for the animals in their care.

“Although voluntary, the Guidelines support the provisions of the Protection of Animals Act (Cap 66:01, 1970) and will be used in assessing standards of welfare for livestock, working animals and companion animals, including, where pertinent, during prosecutions under the Protection of Animals Act,” warned Chulu.

NYNCC with financial support from Open Wing Alliance (OWA) is implementing a project aimed at ensuring that animal welfare are promoted and safeguarded.

In 2022, NYNCC carried out an analysis of the status of caged chicken farming and consumer perception study in Malawi whose key findings revealed that there is more animal abuse which is violation to their welfare.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...