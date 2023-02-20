Pamoza Tingakwaniska Youth group donates medical supplies to Wenya

By Emmanuel Moyo

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Pamoza Tingakwaniska, a youth non-governmental organization has on Thursday donated medical supplies to Wenya health centre in Chitipa District in a bid to improve running of family planning methods in the area.

The donation follows a need assessment that the organization conducted last year at the health centre pertaining to provision of family planning methods in its catchment areas of ‘Wanangwa Wane’ project.

Programs manager for the organization, Gomezgani Mhango, said the organization found it worthy to make the donation after an assessment it conducted showed the need for it.

“We have made this donation because this is what the health centre had indicated to have been needed and not in full supply and asked us to help them,” she said.

She has since urged the authority at the facility to make proper use of the donation so that it benefits the community at large.

The consignment included syringes, plaster, bandages, gauze roll, heavy duty aprons, lignocaine, cotton wool, examination gloves, gauze square, gumboots, spirit, surgical blades and bufen.

In-charge for Wenya Health centre, Baxter Msongole, lauded the organization for the gesture saying it will help improve the situation at the facility.

“This donation will help us a lot because we were lacking a lot of materials that are needed in provision of family planning methods to people of Wenya and we hope this will help end early and unplanned pregnancies,” he said.

Msongole has since assured the organization that the authority will make proper use of the donated material.

The organization made a similar kind of donation early January to Fulirwa health centre in Karonga District.

Pamoza Tingakwaniska donated 531,500 Malawi Kwacha worth of medical supplies with financial support from Breuckmann Foundation and German Government Federal Ministry for Economic Corporation Development.

