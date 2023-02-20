Former deputy NFRA chief Gerald Viola, Chingola convicted: Sentence on Feb 27

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba on Monday, February 20, 2023 convicted Gerald Viola and Chrispin Chingola in a case to do with the supply of maize worth MK3.3 billion at National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA).

In March last year, the court found Viola, Former Deputy Chief Executive Officer for NFRA and businessperson Chingola with a case to answer.

Viola was being accused of singlehandedly awarding a contract to Chingola’s company to supply 10000 tones of maize worth MK3.3 billion.

The process is said to have been done without following procurement procedures.

The two were being accused of forgery and conspiracy to misuse public office but Viola alone was also accused of misuse of public office and interfering with the work of the Internal Procurement and Disposal of Assets Committee.

Delivering his judgement Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba said the two are found guilty.

Nyimba therefore ordered that Gerald Viola Chrispin Chingola remain in custody, waiting for sentencing, after their conviction.

The sentence will be delivered on Monday, February 27,2023.

