A Nigerian pastor met his untimely death while trying to separate a couple engaged in a fight in Imo state.

Police confirmed the death of the pastor Thompson Onyekwuru, who lives in in Owerri.

The 62-year old pastor according to police was trying to prevent Obumneke Onyemechileuzo from stabbing his wife, Ogechi Onyemechileuzo, during a fight between the couple.

The police statement said “one Obumneke Onyemechileuzo armed with a kitchen knife was beating his wife, Ogechi Favour Onyemechileuzo.

“When a pastor with the Redeem(ed) Christian Church Owerri, Pastor Thompson Onyekwuru, intervened by stopping him from stabbing his wife, the suspect rushed at him, stabbed him on his back and he fell down unconscious.

“On arrival at the scene, the police team saw the suspect seriously beating his wife, threatening to stab her and ran to prevent him from stabbing his wife.

“On sighting the police, he attempted stabbing one of the officers on the neck and he was shot on the leg in self-defence.”

Imo state police command’s spokesperson, Mike Abattam said in a statement that incident occurred at Umukoto Nekede in Owerri.

The police spokesperson added in the statement that “the victims and the suspect were rushed” to a hospital “where the pastor and the suspect were confirmed dead.”

“The woman was admitted in the intensive care unit of the hospital and she is responding to treatment, while the corpses were later deposited at Agbala Mortuary, Agbala,” Mr Abattam said.

Mr. Onyekwuru was a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in the Imo state.

Source: Africafeeds.com