Press briefing announcement: Faith leaders address Archbishop Luke Msusa’s remarks

By Burnett Munthali

Concerned faith leaders in Malawi have issued an announcement calling for a press briefing on Thursday, December 26, 2024, in response to recent remarks made by Archbishop Luke Msusa. The briefing will be held at the Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe, starting at 2:00 p.m. The event aims to address key concerns raised by the Archbishop’s statements, fostering clarity, unity, and peace among the faith community and the wider nation.

The press briefing is being organized with the goal of promoting understanding and collaboration, particularly in light of Archbishop Msusa’s comments. The faith leaders intend to discuss the implications of his remarks and work together to strengthen the integrity and unity of the Christian community in Malawi.

The announcement stresses the importance of attendance and participation, encouraging stakeholders to support the critical discussion on fostering unity within the faith community. While the statement has been issued under the name of the “concerned faith leaders,” it does not include signatures, the names of specific organizers, or contact details for further inquiries.

Questions about the press briefing may arise, and the absence of organizational details leaves some room for speculation. However, the leaders have emphasized the need for collaboration and transparent dialogue as they aim to address divisive issues within the religious sector and work towards peace and understanding across the nation.

As the situation unfolds, the press briefing will provide a vital platform for clarification, helping to ensure that discussions surrounding the Archbishop’s statements are handled with the utmost care and responsibility, with a focus on unity in Malawi’s faith community.

Faith leaders address Archbishop Msusa’s remarks amid silence on political violence

By Burnett Munthali

In a recent media interaction, faith leaders in Malawi were questioned about their stance on prior acts of violence that led to the displacement of citizens in the country. The inquiry came as the leaders focused their attention on responding to remarks made by Archbishop Thomas Msusa regarding national issues.

A journalist raised the concern, saying: “If you are truly advocates for peace in this country, why have you remained silent on incidents where some citizens were displaced by acts of violence involving machetes?”

In response, one of the faith leaders acknowledged the issue but emphasized their current focus. “We will address the issue of machetes at a later time. Right now, we are here to discuss the matter concerning Archbishop Msusa.”

This statement reflects a prioritization of addressing the recent controversial comments by Archbishop Msusa, who remains a key figure in the Catholic Church and a prominent voice on socio-political matters in Malawi.

The silence on past violence, however, has sparked criticism from some quarters. Observers argue that faith leaders, often seen as moral guides, should proactively address all forms of injustice and violence without selective focus.

The situation underscores the complexity of balancing immediate priorities with broader concerns of justice and peace, especially for religious leaders navigating political and social tensions.

As Malawi inches closer to its next elections, the role of faith leaders in promoting peace and accountability remains under scrutiny. Their ability to address both current controversies and unresolved grievances will be key to fostering unity in the nation.

ConcernedClergyPresser: Clergy reacts to Archbishop Msusa’s remarks on national tragedy

By Burnett Munthali

In a recent press briefing, a group of concerned clergy members expressed strong disapproval of the remarks made by Archbishop Thomas Msusa regarding the recent national tragedy that struck Malawi. According to the clergy, the Archbishop’s words have added to the already existing tension in the country, creating significant risks for national unity and peace.

The clergy stated that the Archbishop’s comments had the potential to fuel division and unrest within the nation. They emphasized the need for careful consideration and responsibility when addressing such sensitive issues. They also called for Archbishop Msusa to submit all evidence related to the incident to the relevant authorities, urging a formal investigation into the matter.

The clergy highlighted that, had the country’s leader approved the report for public distribution before it was shared with the general public, it would have shown that the report was objective and impartial. This, they argued, would have contributed to maintaining peace and ensuring that justice is served in a transparent manner.

Asserting their commitment to maintaining peace in Malawi, the clergy unequivocally stated that they would not allow individuals or groups to sow discord and chaos in the country. They called for unity and calm in the face of the tragedy and urged all Malawians to work together to avoid further divisions.

This statement reflects the concerns of a significant portion of Malawi’s religious leadership, underscoring the importance of unity, transparency, and peace in the aftermath of the national tragedy. The clergy is calling for accountability and a thorough investigation into the matter, while also stressing the importance of responsible leadership in times of crisis.