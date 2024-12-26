Shameless faith leaders fail to smear mud on Archbishop Msusa’ remarks

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Un identified group of concerned faith leaders has publicly criticized Archbishop Thomas Msusa’s comments regarding the credibility of the inquiry into the plane crash that involved former Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others.

During a press briefing in Lilongwe, the faith leaders, who did not specify their religious affiliations, expressed their concerns.

One of the leaders, Alfred Mphote, stated that Archbishop Msusa’s remarks could incite violence.

Mphote emphasized the importance of promoting peace and urged that religious leaders should not provoke hostility.

When questioned about potential ties to political parties, the faith leaders denied such claims, insisting that they had gathered solely as representatives of their faith communities.

Archbishop Msusa had previously expressed his disagreement with the findings of the inquiry initiated by President Chakwera, asserting that the report lacked credibility and contained contradictions.

Tragically, Chilima and nine others lost their lives in a plane crash on June 10 of this year.

Following the incident, German investigators presented their findings, which were subsequently followed by a different report commissioned by President Chakwera.