Supplementary Voter Registration Exercise Set to Commence

By Twink Jones Gadama

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced plans to conduct a supplementary voter registration exercise in various councils across the country.

The decision was made following a review of the conduct of the three phases of voter registration for the 2025 General Election.

According to a public statement issued by the MEC, the supplementary registration exercise will target eligible voters who were unable to register during the initial phases due to various reasons. The exercise is expected to commence soon, with specific dates and modalities to be communicated by the Commission.

Under Phase 1, the supplementary registration will be conducted in 12 councils, including Chitipa, Karonga, Mzuzu City, and Nkhotakota. Phase 2 will cover 14 councils, including Nkhata Bay, Rumphi, and Zomba City. Phase 3 will comprise 8 councils, including Lilongwe, Mangochi, and Chikwawa.

The MEC has emphasized that the supplementary registration exercise will only target eligible voters who were unable to register during the initial phases and will not involve fresh civil registration by the National Registration Bureau (NRB) at voter registration centers.

The Commission has also assured that NRB staff will be present to provide identification and verification services for applicants who may have challenges with their proof of national registration.

The supplementary voter registration exercise is expected to provide an opportunity for eligible voters to register and exercise their right to vote in the upcoming 2025 General Election.