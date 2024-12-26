MEC’s Failure to Address Underage Voter Registration Raises Questions

By Twink Jones Gadama

The Malawi Electoral Commission’s (MEC) decision to proceed with supplementary voter registration has been marred by controversy, following the commission’s failure to address concerns about underage voter registration. The MEC’s inaction has raised questions about its ability to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

During the initial voter registration phases, reports emerged of underage individuals being registered to vote in various parts of the country, including Lilongwe. Despite these concerns, the MEC has not provided a clear explanation or taken concrete steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

The MEC’s failure to address the issue has sparked widespread criticism, with opposition parties and civil society organizations accusing the commission of being complacent and ineffective. The opposition has demanded that the MEC takes immediate action to address the concerns and ensure that the electoral process is free, fair, and credible.

The MEC’s Chairperson, Justice Anabel Mtalimanja, has emphasized the importance of ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. However, the commission’s handling of the underage voter registration issue has raised doubts about its ability to deliver a credible electoral process.

As Malawi prepares for the 2025 general elections, the need for transparency and accountability in the electoral process cannot be overstated. The MEC’s failure to address concerns about underage voter registration has raised questions about its ability to ensure a free, fair, and credible electoral process.

The commission’s decision to proceed with supplementary voter registration without addressing the underlying issues has created an atmosphere of uncertainty and mistrust. The MEC must take immediate action to address the concerns and ensure that the electoral process is transparent and accountable.

The future of Malawi’s democracy depends on the MEC’s ability to deliver a credible electoral process. The commission’s failure to address concerns about underage voter registration has raised questions about its ability to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.