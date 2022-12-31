Bushiri ready with cross overnight

By Burnett Munthali

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church is holding this year’s crossover night on 31st December at AHL Holdings Hall in Kanengo, Lilongwe tonight.

Bushiri was spotted at the Crossover venue doing his final inspection today in readiness for tonight’s grand event.

This will be the Biggest Crossover Night of Prayers in Malawi which will take place tonight on Saturday 31st December 2022.

According to information reaching our desk, major hotels, lodges and motels in the capital city of Lilongwe are fully booked by guests ready to grace the occasion.

Some guests have since driven to Blantyre looking for accommodation as Lilongwe is full.

Thousands of people from different countries world wide where the church has branches are in the country.

The prophet had previously appealed in October 2022 for support from various stakeholders in Malawi to make the church’s biggest annual festival a success, as it will attract people from other countries.

“Many of the people do not just fly in to attend the crossover night; we know so many who use the opportunity to tour the country and experience its beauty.

“I believe as a country we can work together to take this opportunity and promote our country,” he said.

The Crossover Night is scheduled to take place at Kanengo Auction Holdings Limited (AHL) Hall where all church members are going to converge to end 2022 and begin another year 2023 together.

In 2021, the event was held at Malawi Square of the BICC in Lilongwe.

While headquartered in South Africa, the event used to be held at Africa’s largest soccer cathedral, the FNB Stadium where a record of 110 000 people used to attend.

