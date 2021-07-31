Last updated: 1 hour ago

In Latvia’s capital, a pasta order comes in and a robotic arm springs into action at the Roboeatz eatery. Within 5 minutes, a piping hot plate is ready. Roboeatz was set up in January 2018 and aims to revolutionise the fast food industry with its innovative use of technology. A pasta order comes in and the robotic arm springs into action at the Roboeatz eatery in Riga. After five minutes of gyrations, a piping hot plate is ready. The Riga cafe, located under a crumbling concrete bridge, is designed in such a way that customers can observe the robotic arm at work. It also has a seating area, although most customers prefer take away since vaccination certificates are required to be able to eat indoors in Latvia. A Roboeatz app allows customers to order and pay for their dish before picking it up at the cafe.

Source: Africanews

