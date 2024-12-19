Road to 2025: UTM forms presidential Council on Dr Kabambe bid

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a bid to strengthen newly appointed UTM leader Dr Dalitso Kabambe’s bid for 2025, the party has formed presidential Council effective December 18, 2024.

The UTM Party has therefore appointed four founding members who were casualties at its elective convention into a newly formed presidential council.

The council will be chaired by Newton Kambala and the other three are former Secretary General Patricia Kaliati, former publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga and former director of women Annie Makuta.

According to a statement released by the party, the council will be providing strategic advice on key political issues and campaign to the party and to the UTM president Dalitso Kabambe.

UTM has also retained Noel Masangwi as the patron of the party.

Malawi goes to polls on September 16, 2025 as about seven million voters have registered.