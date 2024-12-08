Salima Sugar shines at NPM gala with two Awards

By Cindy Chitela

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s state-owned sugar producer, Salima Sugar Limited, a subsidiary of Greenbelt Authority on Friday night, December 6, 2024 scooped two awards in National Product Magazine (NPM) Gala.

During the awards which Trade and Industry Minister Sosten Gwengwe graced for 40 awards, Salima Sugar won “The best Sugar Producer of the Year”.

Not only but also Salima Sugar Company Executive Secretary and Chair Webster Kossam was voted as “Most improved Ceo in Manufacturing sector of The Year”.

In his excitement, Kosamu desriced the award as a motivation considering the efforts that the company has demonstrated the time that the country was hit with sugar crisis.

According to Kossam, the company produced 21,000 metric tons from 18, 000 metric (previous company regime) while hoping reach 30 metric tons when full operation scale is done.

He therefore assured the nation the the company will continue working on different reforms to ensure that salima become the biggest sugar producer in Malawi and SADC Region.

Kosamu therefore also called upon more investors from both government and the public sector to utilise the land that has been idle therefore realizing more exports.

“The awards have motivated us greatly that will work hard for expansion of sugar cultivation for the idle 4,000 hectors of land.

“We want more partners in this sugar venture that we produce more for export as forex scarcity”, appeals Kossam.

NPM Managing Director Arthur Chinyamula expressed gratitude on the country’s leadership recognition of the magazine’s role.

Chinyamula assured the manufacturers that the magazine will continue unlocking trade barriers with quality information about products.

“We have received Malawi government’s recognition on what the magazine is advancing on local products promotions.

“We want Malawians products be flooded in the entire SADC Region while in return the country will generate much needed forex. So, we appeal local manufacturers to embrace the magazine,” urges Chinyamula.

About 40 manufacturers, individuals, media were awarded for their contributions in various spheres of business.

During the awards, NPM also launched 110th edition titled, “On The Road to Malawi 2063: Unlock Trade Barriers”.

Below are some of key awards.