Pastors Fraternal impressed with Chakwera’s development agenda: Calls voters to register

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s religious groupings under the banner, Pastors Fraternal Association of Malawi says it is impressed with President Lazarus Chakwera’s development agenda citing quality roads networks across the country.

The grouping therefore wished the current leadership could govern beyond 2025 to finish the development agenda being initiated., the Pastors Fraternal Association of Malawi, says it is impressed with President Lazarus Chakwera’s development agenda.

Addressing the news conference on Thursday in the capital Lilongwe, the association’s president Reverend John Msowoya said Malawians must appreciate Chakwera’s efforts in development project.

Msowoya observes that Chakwera leadership could have done more but several natural disasters “made him unable to meet campaign promises”.

He however wished the current leadership could govern to a constitutional mandatorily of 10 years for the completion of the development projects being initiated.

Msowaya therefore called upon voters to go and register in large numbers that will make them putting right people in power.

“Chakwera leadership has done well in social service and infrastructure development despite numerous challenges being faced. It’s our wish to see him continue with the development agenda beyond 2025. Five years is not enough for a leader to meet public expectations.

“We are therefore calling Malawians to register in large numbers that they give power to insightful leaders from next years onwards,” urges Msowoya.

Malawians are expected to go for polls on September 17, 2025.