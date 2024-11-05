Silence of the Minister: Zikhale Ng’oma and the Malawi Passport Scandal

By Burnett Munthali, Maravi Post

On Tuesday, October 22, 2024, the spotlight turned towards the Minister of Homeland Security, Hon. Dr. Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, amid mounting concerns over the ongoing Malawi passport scandal. With reports surfacing of seventeen stranded Malawians at the Beitbridge border due to allegedly “unreadable” passports, questions have arisen about the government’s capacity to address these critical issues.

Despite the urgency of the situation, Minister Ng’oma has chosen to remain silent, neither responding to a questionnaire sent via WhatsApp on 22 October 2024 nor returning calls to date for an interview. This lack of engagement has raised eyebrows among citizens and political analysts alike, who are eager for clarity on the government’s response to the crisis.

Stranded citizens: A growing concern

The plight of the seventeen Malawians stuck at Beitbridge is just the tip of the iceberg. Recent reports indicate that numerous citizens are facing travel disruptions because of malfunctioning e-passports, which are rendering them unreadable at borders. With the holiday season approaching, these issues pose a significant threat to travel plans, leaving many wondering about the government’s preparedness to handle such challenges.

E-Passport malfunctions: An ongoing nightmare

Since the introduction of e-passports, numerous complaints have surfaced regarding their functionality. Travelers have reported that these supposedly advanced documents often fail to be recognized by immigration systems. This technical failure raises serious questions: Why has this issue persisted? What steps are being taken to rectify it?

The silence from Minister Ng’oma only intensifies public frustration, as many seek assurance that their passports will function as intended. Citizens deserve to know why a system designed to streamline travel has instead become a source of frustration.

Procurement delays: A troubling pattern

The current passport crisis is compounded by procurement delays as authorities scramble to find a new supplier. Speculation is rife that there is an inclination towards Semlex, a company with a controversial reputation in several African nations. Why is there a delay in identifying a reliable supplier? And what transparency measures are in place to ensure the procurement process serves the interests of the Malawian people?

With the government’s slow response time and potential conflicts of interest involving high-ranking officials, trust in the procurement process is waning.

E-Tech’s underperformance: Time for change?

The current contractor, E-Tech, has faced backlash for the passport malfunctions and delays that have plagued travelers. Is the government considering terminating this contract? What alternatives are being explored to ensure that Malawians receive reliable passport services? As frustrations continue to mount, the absence of a clear action plan only serves to heighten tensions among the affected citizens.

Restoring trust in a troubled system

With Malawians being denied entry into key destinations like South Africa, the impact of these passport issues cannot be understated. Immediate measures must be taken to prevent further disruptions and to reassure travelers that the government is actively working to resolve these matters.

As Minister Ng’oma remains mute, many wonder how the government plans to restore public trust in a system that has been called into question. Citizens deserve transparency and answers regarding the bidding process, the companies involved, and the measures being implemented to ensure accountability.

Conclusion: An urgent call for communication

The silence from Minister Zikhale Ng’oma in the face of such pressing issues is concerning. The lives of many Malawians hang in the balance as they grapple with the fallout from this passport scandal. With the clock ticking and the holiday season approaching, the need for decisive action and clear communication from the Minister of Homeland Security has never been more critical. The question remains: when will the Minister break his silence and address the pressing concerns of his constituents?

As we await his response, the fate of stranded Malawians remains uncertain, a stark reminder of the importance of accountability in government.