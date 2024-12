Somalia and Ethiopia have agreed to end a dispute over Addis Ababa’s plans to build a port in the breakaway republic of Somaliland. The two neighbours have been at loggerheads since January when Ethiopia signed a maritime deal with Somaliland – which Somalia considers as part of its territory. The two countries have resolved their […]

