Challenges in teachers’ registration and licensing in Malawi

By Burnett Munthali

Malawi’s ambition to embrace digitalization continues to face setbacks, with the registration and licensing process for teachers highlighting significant obstacles. The initiative, spearheaded by the Teachers Commission of Malawi, was designed to modernize and streamline the process. However, challenges such as power blackouts, unreliable internet connectivity, and bureaucratic inefficiencies have turned what was meant to be a progressive step into a source of confusion and frustration.

A visit to the District Education Manager’s (DEM) office in Lilongwe on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, revealed the gravity of the issue. Teachers seeking to register online are facing difficulties due to constant power outages and weak network signals, which render the digital platform inaccessible for extended periods. This has forced the DEM to advise teachers to revert to manual applications, undermining the very purpose of the digital system.

Adding to the chaos, teachers who had already successfully registered online and applied for their teaching licenses have now been instructed to reapply using hard copies. This directive has caused confusion, as many teachers are being asked to provide the same information they had previously submitted digitally. The situation has left many educators stranded at government offices, wasting time and resources.

One teacher expressed frustration, saying, “We thought the online system would save us time and make the process easier, but it’s doing the opposite. Now we have to reapply manually, and no one seems to know what’s happening.”

The DEM office confirmed that the problem is widespread. It appears that the government’s institutions are struggling to coordinate efforts and provide clarity, creating an impression of indecisiveness and inefficiency. Teachers, who are central to Malawi’s education system, are left to navigate this bureaucratic maze without adequate support.

These challenges are indicative of larger issues with Malawi’s digital transformation efforts. While the government aims to modernize public services, the infrastructure necessary to support these systems—reliable electricity, consistent internet, and streamlined administrative processes—remains woefully inadequate. Instead of moving forward, the nation risks regressing into outdated and inefficient practices.

For digitalization to succeed, Malawi must prioritize resolving these foundational issues. Investments in stable electricity, internet connectivity, and administrative training are critical to ensure that digital systems function effectively. Without such improvements, ambitious initiatives like the teachers’ registration and licensing program will continue to fail, frustrating citizens and undermining trust in public institutions.

Teachers play a vital role in shaping the country’s future, and they deserve a system that values their time and effort. Addressing these challenges is not just about improving public services; it’s about investing in the people who drive the nation’s progress.