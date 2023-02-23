Standard Bank donates mattresses to Mudi CDSS

Mudi authorities receiving mattresses from Standard Bank

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Aa way of improving education standards in the country, Standard Bank PLC has donated 63 mattresses to Mudi Community Secondary School in Lunzu worth MK 2.6 million to enhance girls’ education at the institution.

The bank made the donation to girls’ hostel that was constructed by Blantyre City Council (BCC) through a Community Managed Project that was funded by MASAF.



The investment underscores Standard Bank’s commitment towards supporting education and alleviating challenges that affect the quality education and living standards for girl students.



“Like many government schools, Mudi has a shortage of materials to carter for boarding students.

Therefore, reaching out to this school we are extending our impact to ensure that learners have a good place to live as they pursue their education,” said Alipo Nyondo, Head of Innovation Ecosystems and Partnerships, at Standard Bank.

According to Standard Bank, the donation compliments government’s efforts to ensure sustainability in the education sector.



“At Standard Bank we believe that education is key to transform the economic status of the country earmarked in the government’s policy. Our presence here is significant as we are enhancing secondary school education for sustained positive results and growth,” he continued.

According to Nyondo the donation resonates with the Bank’s overall purpose of Malawi is Our Home, We Drive Her Growth.

“This investment is a fulfilment of Standard Bank’s promise to give back into communities and be a reliable partner for development more especially in the education sector. This is in line with our purpose which seeks to unleash Malawi’s potential and drive the overall growth,” added the Head of Department.

Council Chairperson at Blantyre District Council Akima Chipwatali who was the guest of honor during the handover emphasized on the need for consolidated efforts to improve girl education in the country.



“Girl education is facing a lot of challenges where there is a need to have massive partnerships and investment to help in the achievement of meaningful development. The gesture by Standard Bank is commended as it will motivate girls in the area to work so hard in class,” said Chapwatali.



Greyson Katimba, Head Teacher at Mudi CDSS said that the hostels will enhance school enrolment more especially for girl.

“We embarked on the hostel project after noting a surge in school dropout more especially among the girls in the area. The coming of Standard Bank with the mattresses is ideal development that will support our efforts towards improving girls’ education.

Katimba called on other companies to emulate the kind gesture by Standard Bank to help the school to register more desirable results.

Highlighting challenges at the school, form 2 student Faith Chirwa called for more support to enhance safety as the hostels are not secured.

“We have water and electricity challenges that are affecting our education on daily basis. However, despite having the hostels but we are not secured as the structure has no fence and we are prone to several risks,” said Chirwa.



She hailed Standard Bank for the timely donation that will see the school delivering quality education in the process developing the nation.

“This donation by Standard Bank is very important not because it is channeled towards girls, but it will enhance education. The development will arouse our curiosity to do more in our studies a motivation we always cherish, thank you Standard Bank,” she said.



The donation to Mudi CDSS comes as the second investment the Bank has done so far since the onset of 2023 in the sector of education.

With the first being the donation to Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) worth MK20 Million in January 2023. The Bank continues to invest in the education sector as a key driver in the nation’s attainment of Vision 2063.

