DODOMA-(MaraviPost)-Tanzania President Samia Suluhu on July 28, 2021 got her Covid-19 vaccine to mark the roll out of covid-19 vaccination campaign in the country

This marks a turn of direction for Tanzania since her predecessor, late John Pombe Magufuli succumbed to Covid-19.

Speaking at the ceremony Mrs Suluhu said Tanzania is not an island therefore they can not continue living in denial of the life costing pandemic hence the vaccine rollout.

Last year Tanzania made headline when the former president of the eastern African nation late john Magufuli denied the threat of Covid-19 but later succumbed to the same.

In a different tone the incumbent president has placed measures in the country to contain the spread of the pandemic and the vaccination is to top it up.

The country recently received one million Johnson & Johnson vaccines through the Covax initiative.