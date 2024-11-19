TEVETA, MUST into youth entrepreneurship promotion Pact agreement

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and Technical, Entrepreneurial, and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) have signed a pact agreement aimed at advancing youth innovation.

This partnership represents a shared vision to enhance education, innovation, and skills development for the benefit of the nation and its people.

TEVETA’s Chief Executive Director, Elwin Chiwembu Sichiola, stated that collaborating with MUST—a prestigious institution at the forefront of science and technology—is a significant step towards achieving academic excellence and practical skills development.

Sichiola explained that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) provides a foundation for fostering synergy between the two institutions, allowing educational programs to align with labor market demands.

“The MOU will promote entrepreneurship and cultivate a skilled workforce capable of driving Malawi’s socio-economic growth,” said Sichiola.

Richard Nkhoma, a representative from MUST, mentioned that the MOU will establish a framework for entry qualifications for TEVET graduates at MUST.

Nkhoma emphasized that the collaboration will enhance employability and self-employment opportunities for young TEVETA graduates and out-of-school youth, with a particular focus on gender equity and environmental principles.

“This collaboration will bring together multiple stakeholders to train young entrepreneurs, generate and promote agricultural innovation, and implement mechanisms that improve productivity in youth-targeted agricultural value chains,” Nkhoma added.