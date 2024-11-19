COP-29: Former Malawi leader Joyce Banda lobbies for debt relief, increased donor funding

….Returns home on Wednesday from a successful tour of duty at COP-29

BAKU-(MaraviPost)-Former Malawi President Joyce Banda has called upon the private sector in environment and climate change to invest in the communities building capacity for resilience in awake of massive calamities facing the world because of climate change.

The Former President made the calls in a couple of engagements she had with world players in environment and climate change at COP-29 held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Dr. Banda also lobbied for debt relief for underdeveloped countries like Malawi in a quest to help the nations save the resources to be able to survive when climate change related disasters strike.

Dr. Joyce Banda returns home on Wednesday, November 20th from Azerbaijan where she attended this year’s international summit on environment and climate change, COP29.

The former Malawi leader was appointed one of 25 global citizens to serve on the International Advisory Committee to the government and President of Azerbaijan on COP29.

President Banda’s Personal Assistant Arnold Mnelemba confirms in an interview the Former President arrives through Kamuzu international Airport on Wednesday.

The main agenda this year was climate financing.

She arrived in Baku on Thursday, November 14 and went straight to speak at a panel under the theme: “From commitments to action: mobilizing climate finance for effective implementation” organised by The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

“There is a huge amount of money available in the system to help meet the needs of developing and emerging economies as they accelerate their actions in mitigating effects of climate change. Unfortunately, nations and Non-governmental organizations working in environment sector are not able to access the funds. We can do better,” said Banda.

She said we can collectively collaborate to achieve more by revamping existing systems and putting additional mechanisms in place, generating climate finance within reach.

November 17, was another busy day for the former president as a member of the International Advisory Committee to the Azerbaijan government holding meetings after another.

“It has been a busy year working with the distinguished government and leader of this country in preparation of COP29,” said Banda at the end of one meeting.

She added, “We spent all day looking back at the work of the past week as the global community looked at the state of the world in as far as climate change and its effects on mankind is concerned. More particularly this COP29 is specifically focusing on climate financing.”

“On my part , I am insisting that rather than focusing on the $2 Trillion dollars that is in the public sector that is not even easy to access, it is well documented that $200Trillion that is held by the private sector and we should target that one. After all, the private sector should take responsibility for the situation we find ourselves in particular those of us in the global south,” the former Malawi leader concluded.

Dr. Banda called for expedited disbursement of the newly established loss and damage fund to help underdeveloped countries in case of emergencies such us cylclones.

On her tour of duty in Azerbaijan, the Former President presided over an event held by the Community Development Initiative (CDI) and partners at the Blue zone, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Nizami Ganni javi International Center (NGIC) pavilion.

CDI is an organisation formed by the Former President currently implementing climate change programmes in Malawi.

Community Development Initiative and partners including Irise Homes, and Offset 8 organised the event.

Pollination and Catona attended the event as climate financing advisors.