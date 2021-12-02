NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-A Kenyan woman, Fridah Kariuki caused great stir on social media in her country after it emerged that she took a loan to buy a car for her boyfriend.

According to media reports, the lady actually took the loan from her own father to buy the brand new car for her sweetheart.

Photos of the lady handing over the brand-new car have since gone viral on social media.

Fridah has been reportedly dating the guy for almost five years now and since her family approves of her relationship, she decided to do the ‘unthinkable’ by demonstrating her love in that manner.

Is this true love?

