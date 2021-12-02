By Thandie Chadzandiyani

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Just in less than a month after water boards signed service level agreements as one of justifications for water tariffs increase, dry taps are the order of the day in Blantyre.

In the service level agreements which they signed with Consumers Association of Malawi, water boards including Blantyre Water Board (BWB) pledged uninterrupted water supply since consumers will be digging deeper into their pockets to buy water.

Short survey shows that in areas such as Ndirande Newlines and Machinjiri, for example, people are staying between two to four days without water.

The sporadic water supply is also being experienced in Nkolokosa.

BWB spokesperson Evelyn Khonje was not immediately available for a comment but last week, hence the board blamed the situation on electricity interruptions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...