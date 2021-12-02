By Esther Banda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama this week assured the nation that Tonse government will complete Youth Center in Mzuzu which will be built behind Grand Palace Hotel.

Msungama was responding to legislator for Chikwawa North, Owen Chomanika who asked the Minister on the project project.

In his ministrial statement Msungama told the August house that the project was supposed to start way back but there are number of issues that surrounds this project that really wanted some serious attention.

He explained; “The procurement process somehow did not go well. There were a lot of anomalies. So when we got into the office we have to reflect on all those things and start the process all over again so that we give people from the north the project that they have been longing to have.”

“I can assure the people from the north, to be most specific Mzuzu that this project as we have an allocation of about 2 billion in this financial year will make sure that the project starts as soon as possible immediately we identify the contractor, they should be on the site.”

