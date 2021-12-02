BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Unknown thugs this week stabbed to death a graduate from the University of Malawi (UNIMA), formerly known as Chancellor College.

The deceased has been identified as Zainab Mbowani, was stabbed by unknown people at a house in Michiru, behind Blantyre International University (BIU) in Blantyre.

The late Mbowani’s burial was expected to take place on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in her home district Nkhotakota .

Meanwhile, Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati has asked the police to investigate the matter.

“We want this death to be investigated and that everyone behind this should face the law, may her soul rest in peace,” she said.

According to Kaliati, her death is painful as the country is observing 16 days against Gender Based Violence.

Mbowani was a Bachelor of Social Sciences graduate from CHANCO.

