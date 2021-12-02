Karonga youths

By Emmanuel Moyo, Citizen Journalist

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Pamoza Tingakwaniska, a Karonga based youth organization has asked youths in the district to take proper responsibility of their sexual reproductive health saying this is key in preventing unwanted pregnancies.

This comes as the organization through it’s Fiska Ulato project discovered that youths in the district are facing a lot of myths surrounding sexual reproductive health.

In an interview, Media officer for the organization, Gomezgani Mhango, described the myths as a hindering block that youths have to fight and get out by being responsible.

“Youths need to know that these myths are not true and that their lives are not a community project, so they should not leave their sexual reproductive health into the control of another person,” she said.

She has since pointed out that the organization will empower youths in the district on sexual reproductive health through different means that are conducive to the youths.

“We will do this task through interface meetings with youths, Radio programs, leaflets, singing competitions and drama because we hope this will attract the youth to give an ear to our message,” she said.

On her part, Vice Chair for Hope youth club in Karonga, Millium Mkandawire, commended the project saying this will help the excel and fight violence in relationships.

“We are happy with this initiative because it has come to a right district where we face a lot of myths in sexual relationships so we hope to be empowered in a way that we will be responsible youths who know sexual reproductive health rights,” she said.

Pamoza Tingakwaniska is implementing Fiska Ulato project in areas of Traditional Authority Mwilang’ombe and Mwakaboko with funding from Breuckmann Foundation, Germany.

