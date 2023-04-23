Two weeks ultimatum on Salima sugar to improve employees’ safety

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Trade and Industry Simplex Chithyola Banda has given an ultimatum of two weeks to Salima sugar company management to purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPES) to its employees.

Chithyola made the remarks in Salima on Friday, April 21, 2023 when he toured the company.

He said employees at Salima Sugar Company Limited disclosed that poor working conditions at the company such as safety, low pay and lack of other benefits are demotivating them to perform diligently at the institution.

One of the workers, who is the Irrigation Supervisor at the company Nicodemus Chinunda claims that workers do not have proper accommodation structures and are not entitled to crucial benefits such as transportation, housing and medical Insurance.

However, Banda has commended the company for generating its own electricity and has shown interest in the company’s plans to expand its business by not only producing sugar.

Reacting to the concerns, Salima Sugar Company Limited’s secretary Charles Thupi acknowledged challenges workers are facing saying the company has drafted policies that will address the issues the workers have raised.