UAE leadership vows to end Malawi’s fuel woes

ABU DHABI-(MaraviPost)-The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has vowed to end Malawi’s fuel crisis.

The assurance comes after President Lazarus Chakwera continues to engage the UAE leadership over the weekend.

Chakwera is currently in UAE for diplomatic visit particularly on government to government engagement on fuel procurement for Malawi.

Writing on his Facebook Page, President Chakwera says Malawi has secured long term support from UAE on various aspects of development.

“I have relentlessly continued to engage the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on issues of bilateral importance, chief among them is the security of fuel supply following the transition to a Government-to-Government (G2G) arrangement.

“When I met with His Highness, Sheik Mohamed bin ZAYED bin Sultan Al NAHYAN, President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi – I conveyed to him the dysfunctions of Malawi’s erratic fuel supply under the open tender procurement system and he has expressed deep understanding and solidarity about the negative ripple effects this has had across the entire economy for decades”, says Chakwera.

Chakwera in talks with UAE leadership

The Malawi leader adds, “I was encouraged with the keen interest he has taken in this matter to ensure that the UAE remains an integral part of Malawi’s solutions to its fuel insecurity.

“I also lobbied for continued support from his government on food security in light of the State of National Disaster that I declared earlier this year to deal with the effects of a prolonged dry spell on the country’s harvest”.

President Chakwera is scheduled to return home on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).