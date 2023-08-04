UNICAF University lauded for filling Malawi’s 3% tertiary education gap

………Graduates 444

LILONGWE (MaraviPost)-One of the country’s leading online higher learning institutions UNICAF University on Thursday, August 3, 2023, graduated 444 out of 9,800 learners still studying various faculties at the institution.

Vice Chancellor for the University, Robert Ridley told The Maravi Post in an interview after the fourth graduation ceremony at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) that this year 22 students managed to graduate with PHD regardless of the institution being new in the industry.

Ridley said 40 percent of the students are from other countries including refugees from Sudan while the other 40 percent are Malawians.

He, therefore, emphasized the need for the country to develop its own researchers and well-knowledgeable people through affordable and manageable online learning.

In her remarks, Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Willima lauded UNICAF for helping the government to fill the 3 percent gap in tertiary education.

Willima said private universities are playing a big role in accommodating students that did not make it to government universities as well as those that are upgrading their studies.

Unicaf University is accredited to offer online studies in countries including Malawi, Zambia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, and Kenya.

Unicaf University in Malawi is accredited by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), and Unicaf University in Zambia is accredited by the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

